Recognizing Rice’s Role in Our Area’s History and Cuisine

RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Did you know September is National Rice Month? The food is a staple in many cuisines, but it holds a particularly large cultural and historical significance in Southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry.
That, of course, includes Riceboro, where the Rice Fest typically happens every November. This year, organizers cancelled the festival because of the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate and learn.
Doctor Amir Toure is a professor at Georgia Southern, historian, and the founder of the museum and cultural center Geechee Kunda in Riceboro. He spoke to us about the significant role this grain plays in our region.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.