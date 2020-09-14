S.C. lawmakers return to Statehouse for budget talks Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina lawmakers are set to return to Columbia Tuesday to discuss changes to the state budget.
The General Assembly will set aside two weeks for budget talks that could include setting aside $500 million for any shortfall in revenue if the COVID-19 economic downturn continues.
Lawmakers will also discuss allocating funds for hazard pay bonuses for lower paid state employees.
Meanwhile, Gov. Henry McMaster is recommending giving $50 million dollars to reimburse schools for COVID-19-related costs. That funding would only go to public schools and charter schools providing five-day in-person classes.
This is part of a proposal for Phase II of CARES act funds.
