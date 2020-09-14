SC Lt. Gov. Evette tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette announced she tested positive for COVID-19.
Evette said she didn’t feel well Thursday morning and began to self-quarantine. She was tested on Friday and received a positive result on Saturday.
“I’m fortunate to have had only mild symptoms and I’m already feeling much better,” she tweeted. “David has taken GREAT care of me! As careful as I’ve been, this really does show how easily the virus can spread. Please continue to be diligent in keeping yourselves and your loved ones safe.”
Evette urged anyone who believes they may have symptoms to get tested immediately. Governor Henry McMaster also reminded South Carolinians to remain vigilant following Evette’s announcement.
A spokesperson from Gov. McMaster’s office said the governor and First Lady Peggy McMaster each tested negative for COVID-19.
The spokesperson, however, was able to confirm that Evette and McMaster last appeared together at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 6.
