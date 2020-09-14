Re-entry survey results to be presented to SCCPSS board on Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is combing through thousands of surveys after they put them out just three days ago.
The school system asked families and staff about their choice for in-person or virtual learning.
School officials say more than 10,000 parent surveys were returned and 3,000 staff surveys. Now staff will comb through the data to present the findings to the school board at Wednesday’s special called meeting.
The school board said last week they wanted a clearer picture of the benchmarks needed to begin a phased re-entry to classrooms. So, in addition to the parent and staff survey that went out last weekend, there are also several meetings happening to plan for that. District officials say the task force of more than 100 people met earlier this month, the superintendent’s professional senate met Monday and Dr. Ann Levett speaks to Dr. Lawton Davis at the Coastal Health District regularly.
Parents say they were glad to voice their opinion in the survey but have mixed feelings on how it was done.
“The survey is very confusing and then they talk about transportation and then the things that you need to do to go to school, but I am very happy that they did something. I am happy that a survey went out. It’s probably not the survey you know that I would have done, but at least something has gone out,” mother Melinda Spisso said.
“I think they are doing a good job despite everything. They are learning as they go as well as we are, so for me, if they can keep up with the communication, I’m perfectly fine with everything,” mother Ashley Watson said.
As for what these parents want to see, that is still divided.
“I am okay with the process right now, just given the fact that flu season is around the corner. I mean, I do want him to go to school eventually, but I know flu season is around the corner and it’s different,” Watson said.
“It’s just that the virtual learning doesn’t work for every family so we’re asking for the option,” Spisso said.
SCCPSS officials say results of the survey are being compiled now and will be presented to the board on Wednesday.
