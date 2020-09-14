Several students, staff to quarantine after positive COVID-19 test at Claxton Elementary School

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Several students and employees at Claxton Elementary School will quarantine for 14 days after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the school system, five employees and 18 students will be quarantined. Two direct contacts at Claxton High School will also be quarantined due to the elementary student’s positive test.
No new positive cases were reported for the week of Sept. 7-11 in the Evans County School System. Please click here to look at last week’s report.
According to the school system, parents will be contacted directly by the schools in regard to the quarantine procedures. All identified areas have been disinfected and will be fogged on Monday evening.
