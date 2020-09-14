Woman charged in early-morning hit-and-run in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries to a pedestrian early Monday morning.
At around 12:40 a.m., officers responded to the hit-and-run that injured an adult woman at the Marathon Gas Station on the 1800 block of Montgomery Street. Emergency personnel transported the woman to the hospital in serious condition, according to SPD.
After an investigation, officers identified and located the vehicle involved in the incident. Police say the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Stanasia Campbell, was located in the suspect vehicle. She was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run and serious injury by motor vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation by SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit.
