Bluffton Book Festival Expands, Goes Virtual

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Fifth Annual Bluffton Book Festival is expanding from one weekend in November to events spread out over the course of three months.
That kicks off this weekend. All of the author events and writers workshops are also going completely virtual.
“We typically cannot invite those major authors because their books have already been published," Festival Founder Rockelle Henderson said. "What’s been great is we’ve just been able to kind of pivot and see, ‘Oh, well that book is releasing in September? We’ll have an event in September!’ Because it’s virtual and anyone can attend.”
This year, The Bluffton Book Festival has landed James Patterson. The bestselling author will be featured in the Children’s Lit category, discussing the book about Muhammad Ali’s Childhood he co-wrote with Kwame Alexander.
“We have Pulitzer-winning author Edward P. Jones leading an exclusive workshop for just 15 writers, and I’m over the moon to have actor, director, producer Eriq La Salle. Most people know him from ‘Coming to America’ and ‘ER,’ but he’s also the Executive Producer of ‘Chicago PD.’ So, very excited, and he writes thrillers.”
The Bluffton Book Festival will run from September 17 to November 21 with both free and paid, ticketed events. Proceeds support The Literacy Center in Beaufort County.
