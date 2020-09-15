Cause of Ferguson Avenue fire still unknown; one restaurant a total loss after smoke, water damage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the businesses impacted by a massive fire on Ferguson Avenue in Savannah last week has posted the store was a total loss.
The business “What’s for Dinner Sandfly” posted to Facebook that the store was a total loss due to smoke and water damage.
Chatham County firefighters still aren’t sure what caused the fire that damaged the block of businesses.
The Chatham Emergency chief operations officer said they know the fire started at the center of the building, but it is “very difficult” to figure out the exact place.
It took about three hours to get that fire contained.
Previous Story:
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.