City of Savannah seeks public input on new strategic plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah is asking the community to participate in an online survey about its new strategic plan.
City council members are calling it “Vision Savannah,” and they want to know what the public thinks before they start working towards their goals.
Vision Savannah includes six priorities for city council. Each priority includes several goals that the council may want to focus on during their first term. For example, public safety is one of the council’s priorities. The goals associated with public safety include expanding the public safety cameras citywide, educating the public about safe and lawful weapons management, and restore public safety staffing.
While speaking with interim City Manager Pat Monahan, WTOC asked which areas he thinks city council will focus on the most.
“I often hear more about moving the needle, which means reducing poverty, creating more employment opportunities, and taking a look at job growth that creates more higher-paying jobs,” Monahan said.
The city will take the feedback submitted through an online survey and present it to city council as well. The public can submit comments through Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
To review the Vision Savannah plan and to submit your comments, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.