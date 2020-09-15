Construction worker recovering after crash on I-95

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction worker is recovering in the hospital after he was hit and thrown from a piece of construction equipment late Monday night in Bryan County.
According to Georgia State patrol, the call came in just after 11 p.m. It happened at mile marker 83 on I-95 northbound.
That’s where the new I-95 exit is being built in Richmond Hill. GSP says the construction worker was trying to drive a piece of equipment across the northbound lanes of I-95 when he was hit.
“The construction worker was attempting to drive a piece of construction equipment across the northbound lanes of I-95. The piece of construction equipment that the construction worker was driving across the interstate was what can be described as a boom lift or scissor lift. The construction worker that was driving the piece of construction equipment was thrown off of the construction equipment onto the ground," said SFC. Chris Nease, GSP Post 42.
There’s no word on the extent of the worker’s injuries.
