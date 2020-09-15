Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 9-15-2020

The tropics are still very active with four tropical systems and 3 areas to watch. Hurricane Sally is slowly getting closer to the central Gulf coast. Landfall is forecast Wednesday along the MS/AL coast as a category 1 hurricane with winds near 85mph. Sally should slowly move inland through Thursday and weaken. This will bring heavy rain and flooding concerns to Mississippi and Alabama. The remnants of Sally will move over central Georgia Friday. This will keep a chance for showers in our area until Friday night. Hurricane Paulette is moving away from Bermuda with winds near 105mph. Paulette is forecast to become a major hurricane but continue to the northeast into the north Atlantic. Tropical Storm Vicky is northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It will remain a weak system as it moves northwest into the eastern Atlantic. Vicky is forecast to become extra tropical Wednesday and is no threat to any land. Tropical Storm Teddy is forecast to become a major hurricane as it moves northwest into the central Atlantic. Teddy is no threat to the US but may impact Bermuda early next week. A tropical wave is moving south of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 70% chance for tropical development as it moves westward in the Atlantic. An area of low pressure will meander in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days. There is a 20% chance for tropical development. A non tropical low pressure in the northeastern Atlantic is moving southeastward. There is a 20% chance this will become tropical or subtropical.