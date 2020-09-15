Evans Co. school officials make changes following COVID-19 cases in district

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Evans County School District is making some changes after confirming their first positive COVID-19 case among a student.
This comes after leaders pushed back the original start date until after Labor Day because of an outbreak among teachers. Superintendent Marty Waters said they were hoping to make it past the first week before seeing any positive cases, but they are taking the necessary precautions to keep students and staff safe.
He said they had one student test positive and in total 18 students had to quarantine because of close contact. Though masks are not required, they are highly recommended.
“This was an elementary child and most of the kids that were quarantined were elementary," Waters said. "We did have five elementary employees also that were quarantined as a precautionary measure, and there were also two high school students that were directly linked to this particular child at the elementary school so they too were quarantined.”
Waters said when someone is quarantined for 14 days they must remain out for the entire 14 days, even with a negative test.
He’s urging parents to continue to do their part too and monitor their kids.
“We’ve done everything we can and, again, I just reiterate to parents and the community, this was a situation where a child contracted it outside of school," he said. "The kids that have been quarantined are a precautionary measure, as required by the Department of Public Health.”
Waters said they are reminding parents to keep kids home if they’re feeling sick or running a fever. They will continue to update their COVID-19 information every week.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.