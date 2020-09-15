Officials identify soldier found dead in his barracks at Ft. Jackson

FORT JACKSON (WIS) - A soldier in training was found dead at Fort Jackson at his barracks on Saturday, according to officials.
Fort Jackson media relations officer Leslie Ann Sully said the base is now conducting a 48-hour training stand down after discovering the soldier.
“A loss of a loved one and teammate is never easy,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Know we are providing comfort and assistance to all who knew him.”
The 29-year-old soldier from Wisconsin has been identified as Pvt. Michael Wise. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment.
“This is a difficult time for everyone who knew Michael and we continue to provide comfort to his teammates,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “Chaplains and other medical professionals are helping those in need.”
Officials said the death is not related to COVID-19 or an active field training exercise.
An investigation into the death is ongoing.
