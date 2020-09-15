Parker’s makes large donation to Beaufort County School System

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A large donation was made to the Beaufort County School System on Tuesday.
Parker’s, which operates over 60 convenience stores in Georgia and South Carolina, donated $30,000 to the school system.
The company said the proceeds came from its “Fueling the Community” program. That promotion gives one cent of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to local schools. Since its inception in 2011, the program has given more than $1 million to local schools.
“At Parker’s, we’re committed to giving back to the Beaufort County community and supporting local schools through our Fueling the Community program,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We’re grateful to all the Beaufort County School District teachers, administrators and staff who work hard every day to support student success, particularly as they face the challenges of this unprecedented school year.”
Beaufort County Superintendent Frank Rodriguez accepted the donation on behalf of the school district.
“This annual donation from Parker’s is a model of corporate generosity in support of children,” Rodriguez said. “This year takes us over the $130,000 mark since the company first included our district in its program six years ago.”
