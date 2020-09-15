President Trump to host ’Great American Comeback’ event in North Carolina

In a message on the Trump campaign website, it reminds potential eventgoers that attending the event means you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and “waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”