Savannah State University offering COVID-19 testing on campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Battling the coronavirus on a college campus can be a challenge, but Savannah State University is working to better serve and protect their community daily.
While they require masks, social distancing, and more, they are now offering a new program - testing.
Savannah State University is now offering COVID-19 testing for students and staff at no charge. They feel this is just one more way to stop the spread.
“We want to make sure that our campus community is safe," said Annette Ogletree-McDougal, V.P. for Marketing and Communications.
Starting Tuesday, Tigers at SSU could get a free COVID-19 saliva test. Students can get tested on Tuesdays and Thursdays while staff has the option on Wednesdays.
The testing is scheduled by appointment online and so far more than 90 have signed up. The way it works is students set up a profile on their phone.
Once completed their saliva test will be sent to the lab and their results will be emailed to them within 72 hours. Officials at Savannah State say they feel it’s important to offer options like this for their students.
“We wanted to make it easy for our campus community, for our students, our faculty, and staff. A lot of our students may not have vehicles to be able to go off-campus and take the test so we wanted to provide an easier option for them to just be here in between classes so it’s just a little bit more convenient for them.”
Since August 1, SSU has had 23 students and five staff test positive for COVID-19. Officials say they have a protocol in place for if a case is identified and will report those to the Department of Public Health and on their own website weekly.
