Second Harvest, Live Oak Public Libraries extend meal service

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Live Oak Libraries and America’s Second Harvest are teaming up once again to make sure kids keep their bellies and their minds full this fall.
Due to so many families adjusting to virtual schooling they’re extending a program they hope eases some worries and reminds them they aren’t alone.
“We started this collaboration a few years ago with summer feeding,” said Executive Director of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia Mary Jane Crouch.
But summer has come and gone, and yet meals continue to be made.
“You know with us not going back to school yet you have a lot of children going to the libraries to do their online, virtual learning,” said Crouch.
So, Second Harvest figured why not meet them where they’re at.
An idea Live Oak Public Libraries were certainly on board with.
“We were delighted that they were able to do that because we see so many families in need every day,” said Executive Director for Live Oak Public Libraries David Singleton.
A need that became apparent during the summer program.
“This summer we distributed 39,128 meals from our eleven locations,” Singleton said.
Now just days into starting meal distributions back up it’s clear the need isn’t gone.
Along with food the libraries are providing free books and crafts.
But more importantly piece of mind.
“They don’t have to worry about where their next meal is going to come from. You know, that’s what we’re all about and that’s what our community is all about,” said Crouch.
Plus, a reminder they aren’t alone.
“We’ll get through this crisis together, this pandemic and we will be okay again,” said Singleton.
The activities and meals, which includes lunch and breakfast for the next day are completely free.
They are distributed Monday through Friday at all Live Oak branches.
For more information on distribution locations and times check the Second Harvest Facebook page by clicking here.
