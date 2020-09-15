South Effingham senior earns prestigious Girl Scout award

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A South Effingham High School senior has earned a prestigious award in the Girl Scouts.
Mary Surber earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest recognition a Girl Scout can attain.
Her three -part video series, “What the Eyes Can’t See”, helped her achieve the prestigious award.
She has been a scout for 13 years. She also earned the Bronze Award ,the highest award a Junior Girl Scout may earn; the Silver Award , the highest award a Cadette Girl Scout may earn; the Silver Torch Award, a community leadership award and many other girl scout honors and badges.
From all of us at WTOC, congratulations!
