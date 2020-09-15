Tattnall County school district leaders respond to first COVID-19 cases in the district

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Exactly one week into the start of the new school year, Tattnall County school district leaders have confirmed their first cases of COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. Gina Williams said despite the positive cases within the district, they’re taking every precaution outlined by the CDC and Department of Health.
“Currently we have three cases in the district among staff members not students."
Dr. Williams said they sent a letter to Tattnall County parents immediately after receiving a notification of their first three positive cases.
“When we are made aware of a positive case, we have a letter that we send to parents that need to know that there was a positive case," Dr. Williams said. "It doesn’t necessarily mean quarantining, but just make you aware that we’ve had a positive case.”
She said because of privacy reasons they’re not releasing the name of the schools where the positive cases have been confirmed, but they are being as transparent as possible.
“We know that everyone is nervous about the disease and we want to make sure that people know that we are communicating," she said. "We are letting parents know because we think that’s important. It’s always important to be open and honest and have that open line of communication.”
Williams said they are following the department of health’s guidance on quarantine procedures.
She said they update their COVID-19 report weekly on the district’s website for parents, families and faculty to see.
