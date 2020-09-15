Tuesday: Gloomier, wetter weather is in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s partly, to mostly, cloudy this morning with spotty rain showers dotting the area. Patchy fog is also possible. Temperatures warm into the lower 80s by noon and peak in the low to mid-80s in many spots.
It’s a bit cooler behind a weak cold front that is filtering through.
With a northeasterly flow and astronomically high tides, coastal tide flooding is likely this evening. The tide is forecast to peak around 9.8′ near Fort Pulaski just after 7 p.m. today. Coastal flooding is most likely between a couple hours before high tide and a couple hours after the tide peaks. Rough surf and an elevated risk of rip currents are also in the beach forecast for the next few days.
Isolated, to scattered, showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast this afternoon and evening; mainly south of the Altamaha River. The forecast remains damp heading into the middle of the week.
Rain will be most widespread Wednesday and Thursday as moisture associated with the remnants of Sally interact with a cold front stalled over the area.
A stronger cold front is forecast to move through late Friday or this weekend - much cooler, drier and sunnier weather filters in behind it.
TROPICS -
Sally has been downgraded to a Category 1 and is forecast to remain a Category 1 through landfall along the central Gulf Coast. Sally will make landfall tonight into early tomorrow morning. The system weakens shortly after landfall; moving through the southeast heading into the weekend.
There are several other storm systems in the Atlantic - Paulette, Vicky, Teddy - and none are forecast to impact North America. There is a tropical wave that has a high chance of tropical development off the African coast and it could become our next tropical system (Wilfred). Another area of storminess in the Bay of Campeche is being watched for tropical development as well.
Have a great day,
Cutter
