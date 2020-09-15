Two fired Savannah officers also under investigation by Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two ex-Savannah police officers who were fired after a use-of-force investigation are now under investigation by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST).
It’s the agency in Georgia that certifies police officers.
The investigation began nearly three weeks after Savannah Police terminated Octavio Arango and Daniel Kang over excessive use of force conduct.
POST does not comment on pending investigations, so the focus of the investigation is unclear. POST records also show no other prior sanctions.
Separately, a special grand jury is expected to hear testimony and review evidence this week to determine if the two men will face criminal charges.
