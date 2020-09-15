Vigil held for fallen Ludowici Police Chief Frank McClelland

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ludowici community came together to remember late Ludowici Police Chief Frank McClelland.
Tuesday night’s vigil marked two years since McClelland was tragically killed in the midst of a police chase in 2018.
Residents, friends, family, and law enforcement paid their respects to McClelland and remembered the time he spent serving the public.
Last year, a portion of Highway 84 was renamed the Chief Frank McClelland, Junior Memorial Highway.
McClelland’s widow Cindy says the turnout for the vigil was comforting.
“It just touches my heart, words can’t describe it. I just am very thankful that I have friends that will still embrace me and show me how much they loved him and still love me.”
McClelland was a lifelong resident of Long County and retired from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department as a lieutenant with 21 years of service.
