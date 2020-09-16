Board approves phased, hybrid re-entry plan for Savannah-Chatham schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board has approved a phased, hybrid re-entry plan.
Board members voted 8-1 to approve the plan on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The presentation at Wednesday’s board meeting recommended a return date of Sept. 28 for staff. Kindergarten registration orientation would be Sept. 28 to Oct. 2.
Phase 2 students - which includes PreK-2nd grade, the least independent learners, 6th and 9th grade students - would return on Oct. 5.
The school system is currently in the Phase One virtual stage.
Board members started meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Several board members said they would not approve the proposed plan unless teachers are given a choice on whether they feel comfortable to return to in-person learning.
In the plan, students would not return to the classrooms five days a week. Instead, students would spend two days in the classroom, two days of virtual learning, and one day of independent learning.
Parents will also be given the choice to remain in virtual-only learning.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
