Community Champions: Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire

“One of the things we were able to do is we did our day job during COVID-19. This house has remained open. Just from the end of March to the beginning of August, over 1,200 family night stays were done here because our families needed to be here. It doesn’t matter if it’s Tuesday, it doesn’t matter if it’s Christmas or COVID- 19, this house is 176 steps from where they have to be, and we’ve been able to keep the lights on.”