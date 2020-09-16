Dave Turley’s First Alert WX Forecast 9-16-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Our weather pattern remains very unsettled through Friday with a good chance for showers and storms. A stationary front will linger over the area into Thursday before lifting north. The remnants of Sally will move slowly across the southeast through Friday. Scattered showers and storms may be locally heavy rain at times but there are no widespread flooding concerns. A cold front will push south of the area Friday night allowing high pressure to build in into next week. This will bring much drier and cooler air.
The tropics are still very active with 3 tropical systems and 4 areas to watch. Sally is moving inland near the AL/Fl border. Sally should slowly move across Alabama and Georgia through Thursday before becoming extra tropical Friday in central South Carolina. This will bring heavy rain and flooding concerns to Alabama, central Georgia and South Carolina. We will keep a chance for showers and storms in our area until a cold front moves through Friday night. Paulette is now an extra tropical cyclone in the north Atlantic. Paulette will stay in the central Atlantic and gradual weaken by Monday. Vicky is northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It will remain a weak system as it moves northwest into the eastern Atlantic. Vicky is forecast to become extra tropical Friday and is no threat to any land. Tropical Storm Teddy is forecast to become a major hurricane as it moves northwest into the central Atlantic. Teddy is no threat to the US but may impact Bermuda early next week. A tropical wave is moving south of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 70% chance for tropical development as it moves westward in the Atlantic. An area of low pressure will meander in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days. There is a 60% chance for tropical development. A non tropical low pressure in the northeastern Atlantic is moving southeastward. There is a 20% chance this will become tropical or subtropical.
Today will be cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and storms. Highs near 80.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows near 70.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows near 60.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 70s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows near 60.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for a shower or storm, highs in the upper 70s.