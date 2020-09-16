Dave Turley’s First Alert WX Forecast 9-16-2020

The tropics are still very active with 3 tropical systems and 4 areas to watch. Sally is moving inland near the AL/Fl border. Sally should slowly move across Alabama and Georgia through Thursday before becoming extra tropical Friday in central South Carolina. This will bring heavy rain and flooding concerns to Alabama, central Georgia and South Carolina. We will keep a chance for showers and storms in our area until a cold front moves through Friday night. Paulette is now an extra tropical cyclone in the north Atlantic. Paulette will stay in the central Atlantic and gradual weaken by Monday. Vicky is northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It will remain a weak system as it moves northwest into the eastern Atlantic. Vicky is forecast to become extra tropical Friday and is no threat to any land. Tropical Storm Teddy is forecast to become a major hurricane as it moves northwest into the central Atlantic. Teddy is no threat to the US but may impact Bermuda early next week. A tropical wave is moving south of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 70% chance for tropical development as it moves westward in the Atlantic. An area of low pressure will meander in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days. There is a 60% chance for tropical development. A non tropical low pressure in the northeastern Atlantic is moving southeastward. There is a 20% chance this will become tropical or subtropical.