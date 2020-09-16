Donald Trump Jr. hosting campaign rally in Savannah for President Trump

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., will be in Savannah on Wednesday to host a campaign rally.
In a statement from the campaign’s website, it says Trump Jr. “will speak directly with the American people, spreading President Donald J. Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda.”
This campaign event will take place at the Savannah Convention Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m. The rally is expected to start at 6 p.m.
Security preparations are underway, and on the inside the room where the event will be held will have chairs set up six feet apart, according to the Convention Center’s general manager. Staff inside are working to sanitize surfaces as well.
According to those with the Convention Center, a state-operated facility, masks are being encouraged for the event, and will be given to those who don’t have one but want one.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said everyone is welcome in the Hostess City, but once rally goers are outside the Convention Center and on City-owned property, they’ll be asked to comply with the mask mandate.
“You better believe I’ll have some folks over on City-owned Hutchinson Island to ensure that our mask mandates are being followed,” Mayor Johnson said.
Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis cautions anyone going indoors for a large gathering, saying they need to keep these things in mind.
“I would certainly recommend that person, those people wear a mask, that they socially distance to the greatest extent possible. Certainly at a minimum of the six-foot rule. Wash hands often, just try to be aware of what’s going on around you, if people are mingling,” Dr. Davis said.
Dr. Davis pointed out that anytime you’re inside, the more people you have, you’re breathing community air and statistically more likely to be around people who are actively infectious or contagious.
By registering for the event, the website gives a disclaimer that the organizers and facilitators of the event are not legally responsible if attendees get sick.
