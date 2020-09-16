Eagles' game still on after FAU reportedly canceled practice this week due to COVID-19 positives

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - For now, Georgia Southern’s game against Florida Atlantic is still on.
FAU All Access reports FAU returned to practice Wednesday after canceling Tuesday due to several COVID-19 positives. Owls head coach Willie Taggart says the plan for now is to play, though it ultimately depends on if the team has enough players available at certain positions.
It’s a position Southern knows about. The Eagles took the field without 33 players in their season opener last week. The school saying those in-actives were due to COVID, contact tracing, injuries, suspensions, and coach’s discretion.
Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford has said he expects a number of those 33 players back this Saturday. The team will get their latest scheduled results on Friday.
The game between the Eagles and the Owls is now scheduled to kick off at 3:30 Saturday. Tt’ll air on ESPN.
A win would be Southern’s 26th straight at home against a non-conference opponent.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.