Everyday Heroes: Savannah Speech and Hearing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local non-profit is getting a new home, allowing them to offer more services and in turn help more people.
Savannah Speech and Hearing cut the ribbon and officially opened their new facility on Wednesday. The organization helps children and adults with speech, language, and/or hearing problems regardless of financial status.
“The need is really out there. Communication problems can cause isolation among people. And communication is such an important part of our lives,” Executive Director Dr. Beth McIntosh said.
The new building is located on Skidaway road.
