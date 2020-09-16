Grant aims to help technical college students finish school

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at technical schools across Georgia who’re struggling to afford it could soon have a help.
Ogeechee Tech officials say this isn’t the first year of the Last Mile grants, but this is the largest amount given so far.
Georgia’s Technical College system announced they’ll distribute $100,000 to schools to distribute to students. This marks the third year, but the state increased the funding.
Ogeechee Tech leaders say students putting themselves through school sometimes get near the end of a program and money for tuition, books or other expenses just isn’t there.
“What we have found out is that it’s usually between $250 and $500 that will prevent some students from crossing that finish line,” Vice President for Advancement Michelle Davis said.
She says layoffs and shutdowns from COVID-19 certainly haven’t helped students' financial picture, so the Last Mile grants can to a long way.
The Technical College System of Georgia will split that money among the 22 schools around the state.
