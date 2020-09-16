Komen Race For the Cure goes virtual for 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Like many events in our area, the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is having to go virtual.
The Coastal Chapter is hoping the people step up big time, and as they like to say, “Breast Cancer hasn’t taken a break during the pandemic, so neither will Susan G. Komen.” The virtual race is October 17th, and the race is usually their biggest fundraiser of the year.
They rely on those funds, and they’re hoping people are energized to ask for help and raise money. For more information on the race, go to komencoastalgeorgia.org/race. We also had a chance to talk to Executive Director Aileen Gabbey on the upcoming race.
