LIVE: SC governor to sign bill to expand absentee voting due to COVID-19 today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster will sign a bill that will expand absentee voting procedures for the 2020 General Election on Wednesday at the South Carolina State House.
The bill was passed on Tuesday by the South Carolina House of Representatives and the SC Senate.
It is similar to the law that was signed by McMaster allowing absentee voting to be expanded for the June primaries due to COVID-19.
McMaster will be joined by members of the South Carolina General Assembly for the signing.
