Pedestrian injured after crash on Montgomery Cross Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigative Unit is investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured after a crash in the 200 block of Montgomery Cross Road.
Officers were attempting to talk a woman out of the eastbound lanes of the roadway after seeing her in distress during patrol. Officers were working to bring the woman out of the roadway safely. A Dodge Dakota driven by a man approached the area. The driver slowed down after spotting the police vehicles and was attempting to change lanes when his car struck the woman.
She remains in the hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.
