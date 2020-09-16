Richmond Hill rattlesnake encounters leave residents rattled

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Rattlesnake encounters in Richmond Hill have some residents rattled.
If you head onto the trail at J.F. Gregory Park you may see a few snakes, but the park and tree department said rattlesnakes are pretty rare.
Park and tree director Harvey Lashley said he hasn’t seen a rattlesnake. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t there.
A few people running the trail said they have heard of people seeing some rattlesnakes recently.
Lashley said the best thing to do when you see any snake is to leave it alone.
“There’s certainly snakes in J.F. Gregory park, people see snakes out here all the time," said Lashley. "We’ve never seen a rattlesnake in my 20 years in Gregory park, but first time for everything and it’s certainly possible. People should be aware of where they’re walking, just watch what you’re doing and if you do see a snake just leave it alone, walk away from it or walk around it.”
