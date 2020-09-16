Savannah-Chatham school board continues discussion on proposed plan to return to classrooms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board is continuing its discussion on the district’s proposed return to in-person learning.
The presentation for Wednesday’s board meeting recommends a return date of Sept. 28 for staff. Kindergarten registration orientation would be Sept. 28 to Oct. 2.
They then recommend the following return to learn phases:
- Phase 2: Pre-K through 2nd grade, least independent learners, 6th and 9th grade - red to orange on Community Transmission Index - would return Oct. 5.
- Phase 3: add grades 3rd through 5th, 7,8,10,and 12 - yellow on Community Transmission Index - would return Oct. 26.
- Phase 4: Four days in person for everyone with Wednesday still being used for deep cleaning - Community Transmission Index is green.
Board members started meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Several board members said they would not approve the proposed plan unless teachers are given a choice on whether they feel comfortable to return to in-person learning.
Board members also heard about enrollment numbers. According to the district, this year’s student enrollment is lower than normal, primarily in kindergarten.
The school system says they are looking at ways to get that number back up.
In the proposed plan, students would not return to the classrooms five days a week. Instead, students would spend two days in the classroom, two days of virtual learning, and one day of independent learning.
