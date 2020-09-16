Top Teacher: Lee Ann Lane

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - How many of you wished you would have learned more about credit card interest, student loans or balancing your bank account when you were in high school? This week’s WTOC Top Teacher does that and more.
Lee Ann Lane is in her second year of teaching at Claxton High School, after working in the private sector for 20 years.
“I am actually a certified public accountant, by trade, during that time I also taught at the college level, part-time, while I and last year I was able to join the staff at CHS,” Lane said.
Lane teaches a little bit of everything, from math and accounting to journalism and financial literacy.
“I love teaching, I remember playing teacher growing up, I always wanted to be a teacher. I love to see the light bulb go off, that’s my favorite part. Just teaching something to someone that they didn’t already know,” Lane said.
“One of the things she brings to us is real world experience, so her students can see it’s not all book work. but things that apply out in the real world,” Principal Paul Mizell said.
“Because she helps people be successful and she loves us like we are her kids,” one of her students, Alisa Stafford said.
“I hope, first of all, they learn something in my class, that they enjoyed it and are able to apply it to their life, so they took something away from the class, not only knowledge but a relationship,” Lane said.
