Tormenta FC names new head coach; former coach moves to technical director role

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - South Georgia Tormenta FC announced a reorganization in the club’s structure on Wednesday. The move will take Ian Cameron to the head coach position of the League One team.
Additionally, John Migalrese will now serve as Technical Director and Vice President of Soccer Performance.
“Congratulations to Ian Cameron who will now take on the role of Head Coach for our USL League One team,” Tormenta FC Owner and President Darin Van Tassell said. “John brought Ian to our franchise to ensure that as the franchise grew, and his role would evolve, that our top team would always have a great coach. Ian Cameron is that coach, leader and winner. We look forward to his success and winning championships as he oversees the development of our teams in League One and League Two.”
Migalrese will now preside over Tormenta’s technical evaluation, education, and identification of future coaches and players.
“John’s leadership with our USL League Two team from 2017-2018 and with our USL League One team from our inaugural first match and victory in 2019 to this point in the 2020 season has been vital,” Van Tassell said. “In his new position, John will continue to help influence the lives of our players and families in positive ways, and Tormenta FC is a better place because of his presence and continued ambassadorship.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.