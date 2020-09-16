Tormenta FC names new head coach; former coach moves to technical director role

“Congratulations to Ian Cameron who will now take on the role of Head Coach for our USL League One team,” Tormenta FC Owner and President Darin Van Tassell said. “John brought Ian to our franchise to ensure that as the franchise grew, and his role would evolve, that our top team would always have a great coach. Ian Cameron is that coach, leader and winner. We look forward to his success and winning championships as he oversees the development of our teams in League One and League Two.”