Wednesday: Soggy day, with periods of rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms are spreading inland and north from the southern coastline of Georgia. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s early this morning. Widespread rain, some of which will be heavy, continues through the morning commute.
Rain may be more scattered later this morning and into the afternoon with more breaks between the showers and storms. A strong storm, or two, cannot be ruled out today. Temperatures peak around 80°.
Stormier weather lingers into Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will pivot through our region through the course of the day. One, or two, stronger storms will be possible.
Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 80s Thursday afternoon ahead of approaching cooler, drier weather that really starts to build in later Friday and Saturday.
Unseasonably cooler, drier, sunnier weather is likely going to build in this weekend.
TROPICS -
Hurricane Sally is approaching a morning landfall along the Alabama or extreme western Florida panhandle coastline. Severe weather and flooding will continue in this region through the day. The rest of the Atlantic Basin remains active. Hurricane Paulette is harmlessly spinning across the north Atlantic. Vicky and Teddy are spinning into the east-central Atlantic and are likely going to remain out to sea.
Invest 99-L in the far northeast Atlantic as a chance of development as well as Invest 98-L just off of the African coast. Last, but not least, an area of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a chance of tropical development over the next few days.
