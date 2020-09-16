Woman displaced after fire at Richmond Hill apartment complex

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - An early morning fire at an apartment complex in Richmond Hill left one woman displaced.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at Ashton Apartments.
Many of the neighbors said they woke to flames and firefighters everywhere.
“At about 3:30am we heard some commotion outside, and it was the lady that lives up here,” said Tanya Handley.
Handley got video of the flames, which could be scene from feet away before fire crews got on scene.
“I was more nervous because I’m pregnant and I didn’t want to inhale a lot of flames, I wasn’t exactly worried about me getting hurt or sustaining injury. I was also worried because he has a son, he has a son, she has a daughter who is teenage age, and then they’re people on the other side who all have kids also.”
As the Richmond Hill Fire Department worked to put out a quickly progressing fire at the apartment complex, Capt. Jordan Johnson said their goal is to always contain the fire to one area.
“To keep a fire like that contained to one apartment is always the goal, it’s always the goal to contain it to one and displace the least amount of families as possible and that’s exactly what we did this morning,” Capt. Johnson.
The silver lining through it all?
“My firefighters extinguished the fire and it was contained to the living room, I still swept the apartment really quick to see if there were any victims and we found one small cat.”
A cat that is now with the Bryan County animal shelter.
Capt. Johnson said he cause of the fire is being investigated by the Richmond Hill fire marshal.
