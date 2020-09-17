Arrests made in shooting that injured four people on Muddy Creek Rd.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Three people have been arrested in connection to the Aug. 26 shooting that injured four people on Muddy Creek Road, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Tyrise Blake, 20, Derrick Frazier Jr., 28, and Bernard Garvin Jr., 28, were arrested on Thursday. Each faces four counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.
All three are now in the Beaufort County Detention Center. No bond has been set.
