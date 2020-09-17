‘The Batman’ resumes UK production after positive COVID case

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, Robert Pattinson attends the 13th Annual Go Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. The U.K. production of "The Batman," starring Pattinson, is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, that filming had resumed after a hiatus for quarantine precautions. (Source: Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)