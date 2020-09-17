Cause of death for inmate found dead at Chatham Co. Jail still under investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cause of death for an inmate found dead at the Chatham County Jail remains under investigation.
Lee Michael Creely was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check on Sunday, Sept. 13.
Jail officer Terrence Jackson was fired and charged with altering documents after Sheriff John Wilcher said Jackson failed to do cell checks but filed paperwork that he did.
During a court appearance for Jackson, a prosecutor stated that the inmate committed suicide while on suicide watch after Jackson did not perform the required check-ins. The prosecutor’s office now says that statement was mistaken.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the inmate’s death and has not determined the cause yet.
Jackson was granted bond during that hearing.
Three other jail officers were fired over this incident.
