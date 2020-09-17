Chicago woman sentenced to federal prison for opening credit accounts with stolen information from Savannah

According to court documents and testimony, Moore was a serial con artist who admitted to fraudulently obtaining debit and credit cards in the names of at least three Savannah residents and a Savannah business, and using those accounts to make purchases that included a roundtrip flight to Jamaica, flights for family members from Atlanta to Chicago, purchases at an amusement park, and multiple purchases of gift cards and merchandise at retail stores. She also used a Savannah resident’s bank account to pay for car insurance on Moore’s Mercedes-Benz SUV.