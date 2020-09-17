Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 9-17-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The remnants of Sally will move through the area into the evening. We’ll see some scattered showers and an isolated storm. There is a potential for some of the storms to briefly rotate so have a way to receive weather alerts. The storm threat quickly ends by 8pm but a few showers may continue overnight. It will be a little breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible. A cold front will push south of the area Friday night allowing high pressure to build in into next week. Some clouds may persist this weekend but rain chances remain very low. This will bring much drier and cooler air.
The tropics are still very active with 3 tropical systems and 3 areas to watch. Sally is moving into Georgia as a tropical depression. Sally will become extra tropical early Friday in central South Carolina. The steadiest rains will be in South Carolina and North Carolina but an isolated storm is possible for us through 8pm. Vicky is now a tropical depression northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It will remain a weak system and become extra tropical by Friday and is no threat to any land. Hurricane Teddy is forecast to become a major hurricane as it moves northwest into the central Atlantic. Teddy is no threat to the US but may impact Bermuda early next week. A tropical wave is moving southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 50% chance for tropical development as it moves westward in the Atlantic. An area of low pressure will meander in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days. There is a 90% chance for tropical development. A non tropical low pressure in the northeastern Atlantic is moving southeastward. There is a 30% chance this will become tropical or subtropical.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 50s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Tuesday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 70s.