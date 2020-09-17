Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 9-17-2020

The tropics are still very active with 3 tropical systems and 3 areas to watch. Sally is moving into Georgia as a tropical depression. Sally will become extra tropical early Friday in central South Carolina. The steadiest rains will be in South Carolina and North Carolina but an isolated storm is possible for us through 8pm. Vicky is now a tropical depression northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It will remain a weak system and become extra tropical by Friday and is no threat to any land. Hurricane Teddy is forecast to become a major hurricane as it moves northwest into the central Atlantic. Teddy is no threat to the US but may impact Bermuda early next week. A tropical wave is moving southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 50% chance for tropical development as it moves westward in the Atlantic. An area of low pressure will meander in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days. There is a 90% chance for tropical development. A non tropical low pressure in the northeastern Atlantic is moving southeastward. There is a 30% chance this will become tropical or subtropical.