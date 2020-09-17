FAA to decide coastal Georgia spaceport without more comment

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — Federal officials plan to announce whether they will allow a small-rocket spaceport in coastal Georgia in March.
The Federal Aviation Administration says it won’t reopen public comment because Camden County commissioners now only seek permission for smaller rockets.
The FAA says potential harms were examined in a previous 2018 environmental impact statement that covered medium-lift rockets. The FAA also says it was influenced to skip further public comment by an executive order from President Donald Trump. That order seeks to streamline approvals for investments that help the economy, telling officials to use previous analyses wherever possible.
St. Marys Earthkeepers Chair Alex Kerns says the decision muzzles the public.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.