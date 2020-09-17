First Alert Weather Day: Scattered strong storms possible through the afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Areas of rain and storms continue across our area early Thursday morning.
A band of rain and storms passed through our area early this morning and produced damage in central Effingham County. At 5:15 a.m., that band was moving through the Lowcountry. One, or two, severe storms are possible with it. Gusty winds and an isolated tornado are the greatest threats.
The risk of spotty strong storms lasts through the afternoon as another band of nasty weather builds in from middle and south Georgia. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible with a couple of storms through late afternoon.
Keep alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App today.
Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon outside of storms with breezy winds and a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
The risk of severe weather leaves our forecast later Thursday evening.
