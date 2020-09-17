Game of the Week: Wayne Co. at Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - This Friday’s WTOC End Zone Game of the Week features two of southeast Georgia’s best teams squaring off as Richmond Hill hosts Wayne County at Wildcat Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets and Wildcats each enter this one with a ton of talent and experience, and both have their minds set on deep playoff runs.
Here’s what Richmond Hill Head Coach Matt LeZotte said on Thursday’s WTOC Sports podcast about why he’s excited for this one.
“I want to see our guys, I want to see how they respond. I don’t want to say anything to them Friday night. I want to say go get 'em. Figure it out. Go respond. Go play hard and let’s see where the chips fall. I think we’re in a situation where it’s going to be excited for them to be able to that," he said.
The Cats and Jackets kick things off at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Richmond Hill.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.