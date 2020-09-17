Good News: Unique ways local businesses support the United Way campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have already seen new approaches to the challenges facing this year’s $8 million United Way Capital Campaign. Supporting non-profits is starting to take on new and interesting flavors in Savannah.
Roly Poly Sandwiches in downtown Savannah has joined the push to make the 2020 United Way Capital Campaign a success - by pledging a dollar from every order every Wednesday - and by answering a call from across the Historic District.
“I will challenge every business owner in Savannah, help as much as you can. Work with your employees to help the United Way and you as a business owner, help with the United Way,” Leopold’s Ice Cream owner Stratton Leopold said.
Leopold will donate proceeds from a special ice cream that will be available during the United Way campaign, but hopes to multiply that impact by encouraging more local merchants, the way he inspired Tim Feathers who took over ownership of Roly Poly just five weeks ago.
“We’re doing OK, but I think there’s bigger things we need to look at and one of them is helping others who aren’t as fortunate as we are. I’m a follower of Stratton. I admire him and I wanted to be part of it,” Feathers said.
With their United Way Wednesday’s, Roly Poly is the first business to deliver on Leopold’s challenge. But 2020 Campaign Chair Terry Enoch hopes many others jump on board as well.
“This pandemic has created so many challenges. When our business community takes the leadership, we all follow,” Enoch said.
The Always United Challenge is new for a unique year in fundraising. But the man who started it says the concept is timeless.
“It’s something my father taught me. He used to tell me, even during the Depression, Savannah didn’t suffer as much as the rest of the country because people helped. It’s something we need to do today; we need to help.”
