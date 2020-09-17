Hybrid in-person learning begins Oct. 5 for Beaufort Co. students

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County is officially moving to a hybrid learning schedule.
They announced the change after Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting.
Students haven’t walked through school halls in months, but over the next week parents will be able to decide whether or not they want their kids to return to the school building.
Families can now choose in person or virtual school. By default the district will assume parents want whichever option they chose in August.
If a parent wants to change their decision they can contact their individual school and request the change. They have until September 25 to do so.
Schools have taken social distancing precautions like spreading out desks and accommodating for smaller classes, and also adding hand sanitizer around the school. The hybrid model will allow half of the in-person students to attend school Mondays and Thursdays and the other half to attend Tuesdays and Fridays.
The school will be deep cleaned on Wednesdays and over the weekend. Students going back will return on October 5. The district says they always hoped this would be the case.
“So we’ve said all along that we would give a two week notice and this is a little bit more than two weeks. And it allows for that type of preparation and for families to get ready for that shift," said Superintendent Frank Rodriguez.
The district has also terminated their contract with K-12 Learning Solutions, the program originally purchased to be used for the virtual school year.
