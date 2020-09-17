Organizations in Chatham Co. working together to make sure Hispanic, Latino communities counted in Census

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community organizations in Chatham County are working together to make sure the Hispanic, Latino and other communities are counted for the 2020 Census.
The Executive Director of Live Oak Libraries says they’ve gotten a $10,000 grant to help them also reach other communities.
The deadline for the 2020 Census is less than two weeks away.
Live Oak Public Libraries says they’re working alongside Chatham Completes Count Committee, Healthy Savannah, the Metropolitan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and more to help reach undercounted and hard-to-count communities.
“We’re trying to get as accurate as we can in Chatham County," said David Singleton, Executive Director of Live Oak Public Libraries. "Because the Census really counts when it comes to community funding. About $2,300 for every person, so if we missed 10,000 people, that’s $23 million that we’ve lost here in Chatham County and we don’t want to do that.”
Executive Director David Singleton says they’re using a part of a grant they’ve received to put on different events for the Hispanic and Latino community to make sure they’re counted and ease fears some may have about the census.
“Might fear that their information might be used against them. If they are not citizens for example. So these events are really to reach those people and to help them complete the Census.”
Singleton says the events will begin on Friday and will include food, giveaways, entertainment, and translators for those who may have trouble completing the census.
Overall in Chatham County, the Coastal Indicators Coalition says the Census total self-response rate is 59.5 percent.
They also say areas in the county like Garden City, who have a fairly high Hispanic and Latino population, are at a 47.8 percent self response rate.
Singleton says they want the whole community counted.
“Pays for education. It pays for healthcare. It pays for all these services that everybody uses so we don’t want one person left behind when it comes to the Census. And the Latino, Hispanic community is a very important part of that.”
The deadline to fill out the 2020 Census is September 30.
Live Oak Public Libraries will be hosting their first Hispanic Heritage Community Celebration event with the Metropolitan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Friday at 3 p.m.
They will be holding events all this month:
- Friday, Sept. 18:
- 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM: YMCA of Coastal Georgia Fresh Express monthly food distribution program at the Moses Jackson Advancement Center, 1410 Richards Street, Savannah, GA 31415 and in collaboration with Healthy Savannah.
- 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM: YMCA of Coastal Georgia Fresh Express monthly food distribution program at Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, 106 E. Broad Street, Savannah, GA 31401 and in collaboration with Healthy Savannah.
- 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Hispanic Heritage Community Celebration at 5548 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, GA 31405 and in collaboration with the Metropolitan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
- Saturday, Sept. 19:
- 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM: Hispanic Heritage Community Celebration at 1550 Dean Forest Road, Savannah, GA 31408 and in collaboration with the Metropolitan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
- 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Community Event at First Bryan Church, 575 W. Bryan Street, Savannah, GA 31401.
- Saturday, Sept. 26:
- 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Community Back to School & Food Giveaway at Chatham County Family Justice Center, 2005 Waters Avenue, Savannah, GA 31404 and in collaboration with Healthy Savannah.
