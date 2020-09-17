Part of Hwy. 80 reopens after large culvert replaced

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Good news if you travel U.S. Highway 80 between Bulloch County and Chatham County. Construction that started in June is already finished and reopened.
Even if you drive the stretch of Highway 80 regularly, you might not have even gotten used to the detour but contractors have the work done and the road reopened.
In late June, we showed you the beginning of the work over Caney Branch on Highway 80 in Bulloch County. Contractors finished the $1.1 million project this week - two days ahead of schedule.
Georgia Department of Transportation’s Jill Nagel says the work replaced a culvert installed back in the 1930′s. Since then, roads take a lot more pounding, on the surface but especially the structure underneath.
“Since 1932, the weight of vehicles has increased and an increase in traffic. So you’re looking at increased stress on a culvert that has outlived its use,” said Nagel.
The work also included widening the shoulders leading up to the culvert, including an emergency stop lane on top. Nagel says you could still see crews working over the next month or so adding rumble strips and more lines.
